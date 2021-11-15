5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000

Fantastic home on the LARGEST and most private cul-de-sac lot in Oaks on Main subdivision. This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home has an open floor plan including dining room with coiffured ceiling and dedicated office on main floor . Plenty of bedrooms and baths for large family and tons of storage. Large Covered back porch and extended patio overlooking huge private yard essential to enjoying your hot tub with no home to the right! Within walking distance or short drive to quaint downtown Mooresville shops and restaurants! Close to golf, shopping, restaurants and Lake Norman.