5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $415,000

Come check out this massive 5-bedroom home. Downstairs features a formal dining room and a front office as well as a bedroom. In the kitchen you will find a pantry and a stunning gas range stove with a griddle flat top. The fully fenced in yard will be perfect for all your outdoor needs. Upstairs are the remaining 4 bedrooms including the primary and two large full baths. Huge closets, a loft perfect for more work from home space or a movie room and the laundry chute are just some of the amazing features this fantastic home has to offer. Don’t wait, schedule a showing today!