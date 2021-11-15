Welcome home! This home has great curb appeal with a beautiful rocking chair front porch leading you into a Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home & an office with French doors. This open concept home has plenty of space to entertain. Sunken great room with a gas fireplace, a formal dining room. Ceilings fans throughout the home. You will love the spacious primary bedroom with Tray ceilings and a sitting area that can be used for a nursey. Plus two walk-in closets in the huge primary bath. Primary bath provides Both stand up shower and garden tub. 3 more spacious bedrooms reside upstairs. Guest bedroom and full bath on first floor. Fenced yard. Storage shed. Curtis Pond amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse and planned community events throughout the year. Comes with a Jacuzzi. A very nice asset to this property in the privacy of your fenced backyard.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $409,000
