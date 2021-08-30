Classic Georgian Revival full brick estate home captivates Lake Norman w/over 280' of shoreline. Three levels w/10,677 sq/ft on a hard to find double lot offering two boat docks & 1.7 acres. Premier location is a short bike ride or walk to The Point Village, club house, dining room, pool, amenities and golf course. Grand two story foyer w/architectural details creates stunning luxury w/open curved staircase. New library/office wing has vaulted & beamed ceiling, stone fireplace flanked w/custom wood built-ins & executive desk. Light filled main level owners suite overlooks Lake Norman. New chef's kitchen w/high end appliances have never been used. Kitchen open to breakfast room & two story family room w/walls of windows. Three bedroom suites, huge bonus room w/private staircase round out the upper level. Lower level: new travertine floor, kitchen w/bar, office, bedroom suite, fitness, sauna, theatre & laundry. Outdoor Oasis: Pool/spa/water-fall, fire pit & two private boat docks.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $4,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After months of preparation, the new Walmart Distribution Center in Troutman is ready to begin hiring.
A driver tried to pass a school bus Tuesday morning on Olin Loop, resulting in a head-on collision, the N.C. Highway Patrol reported.
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
- Updated
The driver of the 2006 Mazda Tribute, Jonathan Davis, 52, of Statesville, was left of the centerline on Shumaker Drive when his vehicle made c…
Church bells were ringing Aug. 27, 1891, but the tones weren’t calling people to church just after 2 a.m. That morning, word arrived in States…
- Updated
Baseball pitcher Madison Bumgarner and his family are opening a wagyu beef shop in downtown Lenoir.
- Updated
It was the Zamari Stevenson show Friday night in Greyhound Hollow.
Brock Hoffman is back at school, but not at Virginia Tech where he will play football this fall. Hoffman was back at Celeste Henkel Elementary…
- Updated
The film “From the Ground Up: The Reconstruction of Fort Dobbs,” which details the reconstruction of the French and Indian War site, is set to…