Get ready to fall in love with this spectacular lake front estate! This 5-bed, 6-full, 3 1/2 bath home includes a 4-car garage, motor court entrance with Bevelo gas lighting & heated pool & spa which can be salt water or chlorinated. The main level creates ideal flow with a magnificent office, master suite, beautiful kitchen with furniture grade cabinetry, new quartzite counters & herringbone backsplash, Wolf & Subzero appliances, and more. The lake level is a dream with full bar, including a kegerator, media room, rec room & bedroom suite. Enjoy sunset views from the outdoor oasis featuring outdoor Wolf kitchen, private dock with seating area & covered terrace & patio. The property is ideally situated in a cove facing west with big water sunset views. Other notable attributes: 22KW house generator, abundant storage including cedar closet, elevator shaft, wide plank refinished floors, fresh paint inside & out & new boat lift & jet ski ramps. This home is a rare opportunity!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $4,220,000
