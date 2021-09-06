Sequoia Forest is a new community just minutes from historic downtown Mooresville. Sequoia Forest is designed to be your private retreat, surrounded by conveniences of shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-77 and I-85. Near Charlotte, one of the most vibrant cities and home to an international airport.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $381,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On the day Iredell-Statesville Schools began requiring masks for students and staff, five schools are returning to remote learning due to rece…
- Updated
On the day Iredell-Statesville Schools began requiring masks for students and staff, five schools are returning to remote learning due to rece…
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on four felony charges related to child pornography after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Offi…
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges of stealing a vehicle from a business on Old Mountain Road.
- Updated
Local high school football took another hit from COVID-19 this week.
With the month of August drawing to a close, the full extent of what has become the fourth spike of COVID cases in Iredell County is becoming …
My Classic Car: Richard “Jimbo” Shaver's 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Holiday Coupe; 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Club Sedan “Torpedo”
When and how did you acquire the cars?I’ve had the “Torpedo” for 10 years. I saw it three years before that at a car show in Myrtle Beach. The…
- Updated
OLIN—North Iredell did something Monday night that no team had accomplished in quite a while.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 26-Sept.…
- Updated
At an emergency called Board of Education meeting today, the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education voted to mandate masks for all I-SS staff …