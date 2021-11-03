Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home on the Outskirts of Mooresville w/Acreage! Very Private Country Setting W/NO HOA's. New Roof & Soffits! This is your chance to own a large property in 28115 with 4 total Parcels Numbers: 4666.66.5257, 4666.66.3337, 4666.66.5206, 466.66.4205. Including a large detached garage and carport. This house has so much potential and room to grow! Excellent Location Close to Shopping, Restaurants w/Low Iredell County Taxes & Award Winning Schools! Previous tax records showed home as a 5 bedroom and current tax records show 2 bedroom in error. Tax correction will take place on 7/15 when board meets to review. Septic layout does not list the number of bedrooms. SECOND LIVING QUARTERS IN BASEMENT. TWO LAUNDRY ROOMS. COULD EASILY BE CONVERTED TO TWO LEVELS OF LIVING FOR IN LAWS, GROWN KIDS, ETC. SO MUCH POTENTIAL! COME CHECK IT OUT!!!!! MOTIVATED SELLER!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Think back: Have you ever been owed money — maybe a refund from a business, security deposit from a landlord or the return of a deposit from a…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
A two-car accident sent the occupants of both vehicles to the hospital and closed Sullivan Road for more than an hour Tuesday.
- Updated
Judging from the hundreds of children and their parents in Downtown Statesville, moving up trick-or-treat a day didn’t have a noticeable effec…
- Updated
OLIN—Halfway there.
- Updated
Statesville clinched the inaugural Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship outright in Wednesday night’s regular-season finale, dom…
If you’re looking for plants for your home or business that you can’t find in just any store, The Southern Jungle is ready for you to walk thr…
OLIN—Acknowledging the student cheering section’s contribution and celebrating briefly with them after victories has become customary for memb…
- Updated
The town of Troutman will have one municipal election Tuesday as three Town Council seats are on the ballot.
- Updated
OLIN—The process of rebuilding a high school football program is never easy. There’s many ups and downs along the long and winding road back t…