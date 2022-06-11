Stunning golf course basement home, custom-designed with Smith/Slovik Residential Design Group, with views of 2 holes plus the Fazio 5 at Trump National, water views from 3 sides of the home, and includes boat slip #3 with hydro hoist lift, located at Pier L (less than 500' away). Wonderful outdoor living space with private pool, custom deep-depth hot tub, natural gas firepit, and a spacious covered porch with wood-burning fireplace. The interior is filled with high-end finishes, state-of-the-art systems, and value-adding touches throughout. The finished basement with 10' ceilings is a wonderful space for entertaining with a bar, 2nd great room, 300-bottle conditioned wine cellar, guest bedroom and full bath, and more with access to a covered patio. Huge unfinished areas in both the basement and the second floor are great for storage or future expansion space. Beautifully landscaped to optimize both views and privacy. Come live the good life at Lake Norman!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,100,000
-
- Updated
