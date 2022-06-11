 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,100,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,100,000

Stunning golf course basement home, custom-designed with Smith/Slovik Residential Design Group, with views of 2 holes plus the Fazio 5 at Trump National, water views from 3 sides of the home, and includes boat slip #3 with hydro hoist lift, located at Pier L (less than 500' away). Wonderful outdoor living space with private pool, custom deep-depth hot tub, natural gas firepit, and a spacious covered porch with wood-burning fireplace. The interior is filled with high-end finishes, state-of-the-art systems, and value-adding touches throughout. The finished basement with 10' ceilings is a wonderful space for entertaining with a bar, 2nd great room, 300-bottle conditioned wine cellar, guest bedroom and full bath, and more with access to a covered patio. Huge unfinished areas in both the basement and the second floor are great for storage or future expansion space. Beautifully landscaped to optimize both views and privacy. Come live the good life at Lake Norman!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.

She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.

Ashley Symone Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. According to a Forsyth County prosecutor, she accidentally shot her longtime boyfriend on Sept. 30, 2018, in the chest after the two were playing with their guns in their bedroom. She pulled the trigger, mistakenly thinking the safety was on. Mark Dexter Norfleet, 29, died at the scene. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert