5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,000

Well maintained 2-story brick home on a spacious corner lot in Foxfield! The main level features hardwoods, Foyer entry, 2-story Great Room with gas log fireplace, Formal Dining Room with columns, open Kitchen with 42" upper cabinets, stainless appliances, Pantry and a Breakfast area. Down the hall from the main living area is the Laundry Room with Closet and Washer/Dryer, and a 2nd Bedroom with Full Bathroom. The Owner's Suite is also located on the main level and has tray ceiling, dual sink vanity, walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. The upper level has the 3rd Full Bathroom and 3 spacious Bedrooms. Enjoy a Front Covered Porch and the large rear Deck that overlooks the backyard. The neighborhood has a playground and common area with walking trails, and is located just minutes to I-77 at Exit 33. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!