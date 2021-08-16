 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $275,000

Brick home, in a great location of River HWY in Mooresville- HWY 150, close to restaurants, shopping, interstate. Located in the Mooresville School District. 5 bedroom and 3 full and 1 half bath house, rare find in the Mooresville area. One car carport, level front and back yard with fence. Storage buildings. House just needs some TLC to complete started remodel. Being sold "as is"

