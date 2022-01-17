 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $275,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $275,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $275,000

The possibilities are endless with this great central Mooresville home zoned RMX. It has been used in the past as a retirement home and as a boarding house. The primary bedroom has an en suite bath and the main floor features an additional 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Close to shopping, dining, and essential services. The seller makes no representation on the current approved uses. Buyer to verify any proposed use with the Town of Mooresville.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert