5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,850

Almost new home is in a lake front community in Atwater Landing! Desirable floor plan w/5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms! This bright floor plan upon entering you step onto gorgeous hardwoods which run throughout almost entire first floor. Kitchen w/breakfast area w/granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, all SS appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Large family room w/gas fireplace. Formal Dining room/Office & also on the main floor has 1 bedroom & full bath. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms w/the oversized Primary Bedroom suite w/vaulted ceiling & a huge walk-in closet, Primary Bath offer dual sinks & extra-large shower enclosure. The back yard w/patio & it’s fenced-in too! The home is equipped w/Ring Security system at the front of the home. Enjoy resort like living where you live! Lake Norman access via community canoe launch, fish and other fun lake activities. Pool and clubhouse, 3+ miles walking trails, playground, pocket parks, bocce ball court & so much more!