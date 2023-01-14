5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,770

Lake Norman access via community Canoe launch, fish and other fun lake activities. Future Pool & clubhouse, walking trails, playground, pocket parks, bocce ball court. This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home features a Formal dining room connects to a chef's kitchen w/a Butler's pantry and breakfast bar. Open kitchen-family room concept with gas fireplace. 1st floor guest suite, mud area w/built-in's! Covered Patio. Wrought iron staircase leads up to a large Owners suite, deluxe bath and an oversized closet! Gorgeous master bath w/tile shower and semi-frameless shower enclosure. Gourmet kitchen-stainless double ovens, gas cooktop, castled cabinetry w/base pull outs and granite. Revwood floors in downstairs living areas and ceramic tile and granite counters in all bathrooms. Tankless water heater, Smart home tech, Fenced yard and lawn care included!