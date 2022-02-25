A true European Inspired Estate Awaits!! Amazing park-like landscaping professionally designed by Architect Fielding Scarborough. Private 2.5 acres boasts 50,000 gallon pool, pool house, putting green & tennis court! Features stunning custom designed mahogany staircases, all granite fireplaces, multiple 21' ceilings in foyer w/ 12’ ceilings everywhere else, amazing sun room w/ floor to ceiling custom glass providing a beautiful view of courtyard & pool area, pool house, complete w/ wood burning pizza oven, custom designed stainless steel grill w/ exhaust fan, wood burning outdoor fireplace, separate changing rooms, full walk in shower & bath, kitchen & gym area as well. Oversized attached two-car w/ a 2nd detached three-car w/ 14’ ceilings to accommodate lift. Above detached garage is a private studio apartment & patio w/ full bath & kitchenette. Easy access to Charlotte & Statesville by way of I-77. Community offers 2 separate boat launching access points for Lake Norman enjoyment.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,569,000
