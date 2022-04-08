5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,399,000

Dreams come true at this custom brick waterfront abode with private dock. Keep your boat in tip-top shape in the covered boat slip with lift (also has jet ski lift) and relax on the 830sf terrace w15 ft electric awning to take in spectacular lake views on your large lot with 130+ft of water. Inside, the state-of-the-art kitchen with silestone countertops and large island inspires family meals as well as gatherings. You’ll love the stunning 2 story entrance with hardwoods throughout and 10 ft ceilings on main level. Master suite features tray ceilings & balcony. 2nd master/in-law suite on main level. Custom cabinets and built-ins. Gather in your beautiful sunroom and watch the sun sink down thanks to panoramic views. You won’t want to miss this elegant home, brimming with everything your heart desires. Freshly painted, fenced yard, lawn mower garage, high efficiency, low-E windows, whole house intercom/music, instant hot water. So many features - Feature List attached. Schedule now!