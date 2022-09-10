5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,350

5 Bed 3 bath 2 Car Garage with Unfinished Basement available for Immediate Move in . Spacious Living Room, Kitchen with Granite counter tops , Gas Range, Refrigerator. Main Level has 1 full bed with 1 full bath , Living and Dining Room, spacious sit out area . Upper Level has Master bed room with Attached closets, Tub and Standing shower , 3 bed rooms and Laundry Room , common Full Bath Room. It comes with Unfinished basement