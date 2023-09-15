Remarkable custom home on Lake Norman! This home was built with incredible attention to detail and custom materials. Relax in the back to enjoy fantastic views of Lake Norman on any of the verandas that cover 3 levels of the home. The grand foyer greets your guests with marble floors sprawling throughout the home. This home is the perfect layout for entertaining a large crowd! Gourmet kitchen features high end Electrolux appliances, heated floors, bar and seated breakfast area. Soaring ceiling in the formal living room with decorative built in's and 1 of 3 fireplaces. Great room and media room on the main level as well. Formal Dining room also overlooks the lake with wonderful water views. There is a 2nd primary bedroom on the main level. The massive primary bedroom on the upper level features wet bar, office area and sitting room. Unfinished walkout basement with 2955 sqft can also be finished with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2nd kitchen (plumbed). LKN Schools are closeby! NO HOA!