Amazing water views from nearly every room of this Lake Norman waterfront beauty. Enjoy lake life with over an acre of beautiful landscaping, 300+ ft of shoreline, double decker pier with covered boat slip/lift, large sun deck constructed of low-maintenance decking! Main floor owner's suite with 4 additional bedrooms and office space. Freshly painted interior for new owners to enjoy. New HVAC in 2020, renovated home theater and many other upgrades. Fully finished basement with full kitchen for entertaining or separate living quarters. Just 10 minutes away from all that Mooresville has to offer and 40 min to uptown Charlotte or Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Book your showing today and you'll be living the LKN dream in the new year!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An ongoing neighborhood dispute led to a shooting in Troutman on Sunday afternoon.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 18-23. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 14-20.
- Updated
The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released all-conference recognition for football Monday, and Statesville’s Zamari Stevenson headline…
- Updated
Two Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies administered Narcan and used a valve mask to provide rescue breaths to a man who was found uncons…
- Updated
One of the best seasons in Statesville Greyhound football history came to an end Friday night in the 3A state quarterfinals as No. 3 Dudley (1…
A truck arrived in Mooresville last Friday afternoon bound for Josh’s Farmers Market. It wasn’t carrying the well-known market’s normal select…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 9-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Troutman will kick off the holiday season Thursday with the Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. at Troutman Town Hall, 400 N. Eastway Drive.
- Updated
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.