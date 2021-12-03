5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,200,000

Amazing water views from nearly every room of this Lake Norman waterfront beauty. Enjoy lake life with over an acre of beautiful landscaping, 300+ ft of shoreline, double decker pier with covered boat slip/lift, large sun deck constructed of low-maintenance decking! Main floor owner's suite with 4 additional bedrooms and office space. Freshly painted interior for new owners to enjoy. New HVAC in 2020, renovated home theater and many other upgrades. Fully finished basement with full kitchen for entertaining or separate living quarters. Just 10 minutes away from all that Mooresville has to offer and 40 min to uptown Charlotte or Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Book your showing today and you'll be living the LKN dream in the new year!