 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,150,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,150,000

Amazing lake views from nearly every room of this Lake Norman waterfront beauty. Immerse yourself in lake life with over an acre of beautiful landscaping, 300+ ft of shoreline, double decker pier with covered boat slip/lift, large sun deck constructed of low-maintenance decking! Main floor owner's suite with 4 additional bedrooms, bonus room and office space. New HVAC in 2020, renovated home theater and many other upgrades. Fully finished basement with full kitchen for entertaining or separate living quarters. Just 10 minutes away from all that Mooresville has to offer and 40 min to uptown Charlotte or Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Enjoy the best water views in 2022!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC mother, daughter die in mobile home fire

NC mother, daughter die in mobile home fire

Dawn Michelle Bottoms and her 4-year-old daughter, Serenity Faith Gibson, died ina fire that began about 7 a.m. in Madison, N.C., according to the child's grandmother, Norma Jean Sizemore of Madison.

Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Commonwealth

Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Commonwealth

Wake Forest’s trek through the NIT will continue on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Joel Coliseum against VCU.

The second-seeded Demon Deacons (24-9) are coming off a first-round 74-64 win over Towson. Third-seeded VCU (22-9) is coming off a win over Princeton on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

In the other game in Wake Forest’s quadrant of the tournament bracket top-seeded Texas A&M will play Oregon at Noon (ESPN) on Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert