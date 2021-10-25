All 3 levels of this majestic lakefront home will WOW you at every turn.From the iron/glass double entry door to the Thermador gas range in the kitchen,it'll be easy to see that every detail of this home is luxurious.Rounded edges on the walls,soaring ceilings,long range SUNSET views of the lake,coffered ceiling,2 fireplaces,oversized windows, beautiful floors,and office w/custom built-in desks & cabinet storage are just SOME the highlights of the main level. Primary suite has stunning views,newly renovated master closet that will blow your mind, and private deck.Guest suite,2 more bedrooms with a jack-n-jill bath,and a bonus room w/projector screen finish off the upstairs. In the basement,you'll be delighted to find 3 flex spaces,a full bath,a HUGE great room,and an abundance of storage.Fenced & flat backyard with firepit patio, irrigation,1,161 sq.ft. garage,dock w/boat lift,Generac generator,circular driveway.New roof & deck. Gates for the Reserve to be installed by 9/15/21. Neighborhood pool,clubhouse,tennis courts,playground,and sports court. Perfect location in town.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,999,999
