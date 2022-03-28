DEEDED BOATSLIP! Stunning 5 BR, 5.2 BA Simonini home on the 15th green on one of the prettiest streets in The Point. Custom details abound. Gourmet kitchen loaded with upgrades. Spacious Owner's Suite on main with spa, granite counters & walk in closets. 4 bedroom on upper level with en suite bathrooms, huge bonus room for family fun as well as an elegant office with 1/2 bath and stunning views. Beautiful oversized balcony on upper level overlooking golf course, lake and delightful grounds. Brightly sunlit loft ..perfect for Piano Room. Beautifully landscaped grounds with outdoor pool, hot tub & outdoor kitchen. Don't miss the detahed POOL HOUSE (526 heated sq ft) with HVAC, fireplace, full bath & full bar .. great for entertaining or second living quarters/in-law suite. Deeded Boat Slip #10 conveys.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,875,000
