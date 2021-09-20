5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,698,475

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! 5Br,5.1 Bathrooms costume home, build with 2x6 ,cement boards on all facias, so no maintenance, 9f tall garage doors, on a 1.8 acre. 2 mile from shopping, 5 mile to I77and Close to Stumpy Creek Lake Norman Lake access! Cherry Tiger wood and travertine tiles on main and 2nd level . Wood floors and porcelain tiles in basement. Chef dream kitchen, with large island, wine/beverage refrigerator, Dacor double wall oven, and Thermador Professional gas top cooking. Share your basement level with your in-laws/teenager's or have the large dreamed party. Come and stock your own wine cellar, and enjoy your 2nd kitchen/bar. Upstairs patio fireplace or back yard fire pit is ready be enjoyed. Back porches are inviting and ready to celebrate the sunsets. Landscape it boosts with flower, flowering and fruit trees. Lake shore and Lake Norman most sought after schools!