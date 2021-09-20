LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! 5Br,5.1 Bathrooms costume home, build with 2x6 ,cement boards on all facias, so no maintenance, 9f tall garage doors, on a 1.8 acre. 2 mile from shopping, 5 mile to I77and Close to Stumpy Creek Lake Norman Lake access! Cherry Tiger wood and travertine tiles on main and 2nd level . Wood floors and porcelain tiles in basement. Chef dream kitchen, with large island, wine/beverage refrigerator, Dacor double wall oven, and Thermador Professional gas top cooking. Share your basement level with your in-laws/teenager's or have the large dreamed party. Come and stock your own wine cellar, and enjoy your 2nd kitchen/bar. Upstairs patio fireplace or back yard fire pit is ready be enjoyed. Back porches are inviting and ready to celebrate the sunsets. Landscape it boosts with flower, flowering and fruit trees. Lake shore and Lake Norman most sought after schools!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,698,475
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's Thomas Marshburn, other astronauts embrace new wave of ‘star sailors’ as final frontier opens up
Statesville native Tom Marshburn reached outer space step by step. After graduating from Davidson College, he became an engineer, then a docto…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
- Updated
A 19-year-old Statesville man has been charged with concealing the death of an infant.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
OLIN—As John Jackson Jr. crossed the goal line for the fifth time Friday night everybody in Raider Ravine could feel what was about to happen,…
'It's OK to not be OK': Ginger Finley shares the pain of her son's death by suicide in the hopes of helping others
Ginger Finley simply has one goal by telling her family’s story — to prevent another family from experiencing the pain and loss she has experi…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
- Updated
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville School…
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.