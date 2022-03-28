5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,689,000

Location is Everything! Gated area in the Point CC with a deeded boat slip! Impressive open floor plan with spacious family room opening into the inviting large kitchen with custom quartz counters and plenty of seating and space for entertaining family and friends! Elegant main floor Master Bedroom Suite spacious bathroom with custom finishes. Bonus main floor guest suite with private bath. 3Br upstairs with ensuite full bathrooms. Media room with bar area. Office/Exercise room with dual closets. Full laundry on the main floor with cabinets and storage. Outdoor covered porch with fireplace and Granite surround and grilling space. Beautiful spacious travertine patio for outdoor entertaining. Home has whole house water softener system. Deeded boat slip included for lake enjoyment!