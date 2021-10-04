5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,500,000

When you arrive you drive down a 1/4 mile driveway thru acres of trees & open land. This Home sits on 15 Acres & has breath taking views all times of the day, for me the Morning is best! The home has 3 floors to keep everyone entertained. The top floor, Bonus room for games & entertaining for the kids. The main Floor hosts the primary room with walk out Balcony overlooking your views & Private In Ground Pool with Slide. Host events on the Balcony or Patio Poolside. Full Kitchen in the basement allows you to cook & entertain for the Big Race or Game! Want your Own Fresh EGGS, raise Livestock on this NO HOA restricted environment. Need a place to store tools & Fun toys...we have a 24x22 Shed to keep that fun closed up...with plenty of room to build more. RV parking w/ 220 hookup to have a Mini Hotel outside your home. This Home is close to exit 42 and 36 & zoned for great schools. Come see for yourself what this home & land have to offer. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fTcc2DvAm8Y