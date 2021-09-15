5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,499,000

Stunning Waterfront home w/ private PIER & IN GROUND POOL in the highly desirable Harbour at the Pointe. The home boasts Five bedrooms, four & one half baths. The Primary bedroom is on main w/ a beautiful renovated Bathroom w/Quartz countertop, glass shower & soaking tub. Smart floor plan includes keeping room, spacious breakfast room & recently renovated chefs kitchen equipped Quartz countertop & backsplash, a NEW 6 burner WOLF cooktop, impressive hood, double oven, microwave drawer, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Additionally, there is a wet bar including a New wine refrigerator, large dining room w/ tray ceiling & private office w/ french doors. Generous upper level w/ 3 large bedrooms, a bonus/bedroom w/ a private staircase. This home is made for entertaining w/ New Trex deck, sandy beech, full finished walk out basement w/ NEW flooring, complete w/ media, billiard area, exercise room, bar & lake garage. Amenities including tennis courts, club house, volleyball, BB courts & pool.