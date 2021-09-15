Stunning Waterfront home w/ private PIER & IN GROUND POOL in the highly desirable Harbour at the Pointe. The home boasts Five bedrooms, four & one half baths. The Primary bedroom is on main w/ a beautiful renovated Bathroom w/Quartz countertop, glass shower & soaking tub. Smart floor plan includes keeping room, spacious breakfast room & recently renovated chefs kitchen equipped Quartz countertop & backsplash, a NEW 6 burner WOLF cooktop, impressive hood, double oven, microwave drawer, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Additionally, there is a wet bar including a New wine refrigerator, large dining room w/ tray ceiling & private office w/ french doors. Generous upper level w/ 3 large bedrooms, a bonus/bedroom w/ a private staircase. This home is made for entertaining w/ New Trex deck, sandy beech, full finished walk out basement w/ NEW flooring, complete w/ media, billiard area, exercise room, bar & lake garage. Amenities including tennis courts, club house, volleyball, BB courts & pool.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Li…
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 26-Sept.…
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
- Updated
The search for an Iredell County murder suspect is over after U.S. Marshals and Cobb County (Georgia) sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyrell Danta…
When Valerie Allen learned she was pregnant with her fourth child, she knew it would be her last pregnancy.
- Updated
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 24,780 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday afternoon, an increase o…
- Updated
Athletic activities scheduled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week at North Iredell High School will not go on as planned. Sports have …