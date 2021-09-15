A Truly One of A Kind Exclusive "Estate " Property located on 5.97 Acres , You will Truly appreciate the Stately Architectural details in this Home from the Exquisite Crown Molding , to the Massive Designed doors! Quality Throughout the home shows in its Design & well Thought out Floor Plan to include privacy for yourself & your guests . It is easy to fall in love with the coziness of the green lawns , roaming deer , and privacy of the home but yet minutes away from the Mooresville Golf Course , Lake Norman , LKN Hospital & I-77. Enjoy Playing tennis on your Own Court , Cooking on your indoor grill in Large Florida Room that opens up to backyard Terrace , pool area. Love to Entertain or have room for Out of Town Company , this home will surely serve you well. Hard to find with County taxes, NO HO, Close to Everything and Acreage too ! Dressing room and half bath in outside building for Tennis Courts. Love History , Perfect for a Bed and Breakfast with a Prime Location !
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,475,000
