This gorgeous custom estate is located in a lovely nestled community with water views from all three levels (2 floors plus finished walkout basement). Boasting over 4,400 square feet on .75 acres, this 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home has 3 Laundry Rooms (one on each level), 2 primary bedrooms (main level/upper level) and an open basement complete with a bedroom, full bath, wet bar and dining nook. High end finishes throughout, including premium hardwoods on the upper two levels and wood plank tile in the basement (no carpet), are just a few of the must see additions that truly make this home unique. A six-foot privacy fence outlines the property which also includes an outdoor fireplace and seating area! Located within mins to exit 31 of I-77, Lake Norman, 30 mins from Charlotte uptown and International Airport. This home is move in ready and there is room enough to store a boat on the property so get your tour scheduled today!