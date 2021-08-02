5 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $585,000

Gorgeous two-story home on almost 5 acres of private, wooded land. No HOA! This home boasts spectacular woodwork throughout and ample space. Foyer opens into your stunning two-story great room with a stone fireplace, and your dining room. Off of the great room is the kitchen with plenty of storage, as well as a sitting room perfect for a home office! Master on main floor boasting high, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, two closets, and en suite master bath. Two secondary bedrooms are located on the main floor, and two on the upper floor. Spacious, bright bonus room is also located on the upper floor. Partially finished basement with a full bath is waiting to add even more livable space to your new home! Outdoor Heat More. Heated and cooled garage and basement. Located just a short drive to downtown Mocksville or downtown Yadkinville and all of your conveniences; approximately 30 minutes to Winston-Salem and 40 minutes to Mooresville and Lake Norman. You don’t want to miss this one!