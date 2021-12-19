Welcome home to this spacious 5-bedroom charmer conveniently located in Downtown Mocksville! Boasting an open floor plan, this beautiful home features recent updates including new drywall with modern paint, new fixtures, new kitchen cabinets, updated bathrooms & all new flooring throughout. With three bedrooms on the main level, and two on the second level... you'll have no shortage of space! Brand new SS Fridge & Stove both convey! Storage building & potters shed offer plenty of space to keep equipment for the low maintenance landscaping! This corner lot is located minutes from I-40, while also being just a short distance from the boutiques, shops & restaurants the Downtown area offers. Schedule your showing today to see this remodeled gem for yourself!
5 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $219,474
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: Family of victim rushes out of Catawba courtroom after 'not guilty' verdict returned in murder case
- Updated
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man a week ago on 14 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
- Updated
There’s a mass grave in Iredell County. It’s not too far outside of Downtown Statesville really. People drive near it all the time. Its off of…
- Updated
A Florida man was seriously injured early Friday morning when he was struck by own vehicle after it hit a parked tractor-trailer on the exit r…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-setting amount of money for The Christian Mission’s capital campaign for the construction of a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
- Updated
Third Creek Middle and Third Creek Elementary schools were locked down Wednesday after the potential of a weapon was reported on campus, but a…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
Throughout my career in the private sector as well as during my service as a former member of the North Carolina State House of Representative…