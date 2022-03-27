Welcome home to this spacious 5-bedroom charmer conveniently located in Downtown Mocksville! Boasting an open floor plan, this beautiful home features recent updates including new drywall with modern paint, new fixtures, new kitchen cabinets, updated bathrooms & all new flooring throughout. With three bedrooms on the main level, and two on the second level... you'll have no shortage of space! Brand new SS Fridge & Stove both convey! Storage building & potters shed offer plenty of space to keep equipment for the low maintenance landscaping! This corner lot is located minutes from I-40, while also being just a short distance from the boutiques, shops & restaurants the Downtown area offers. Schedule your showing today to see this remodeled gem for yourself!
5 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $209,800
