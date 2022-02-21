A beautiful 2 story home with finished basement in the desirable Harbor Oaks Community. Enter from the wrap around porch into the open concept gourmet kitchen and Great room. Move into the Owners Suite on the main level and huge master bath featuring a walk in tiled shower and freestanding tub layout and large walk in closet. Great room opens up with sliding glass doors to a covered porch. Upper level features two additional bedrooms and loft area. Basement features finished space including: bonus room, unfinished mechanical room, two bedrooms, full bathroom, box stairs , and tile flooring in bath, carpet in all other areas. The finished basement will be finish per community standards.
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $881,155
