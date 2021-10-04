5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $875,000

Custom built waterfront home at Lake Norman. So many goodies in this one we had to put it in the photos for you. It's got the primary BR on the main floor, an enormous full length basement, a HUGE deck at the main level overlooking the lake + long patio with entrances from the basement. Separate building would make a great guest home, workshop or office. THREE car garages but the 3rd one at the basement level could easily hold 3 more cars (it's that big). Lots of great memories to be made here. NO HOA. Easy commute to downtown Charlotte or the airport. Make sure to look up and enjoy the stars at night!