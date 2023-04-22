AMAZING BASEMENT HOME READY NOW!!! This Immaculately maintained, 2-Story, Basement Home built in 2019 in the highly desirable Fox Chase Community is ready now! Beautiful Kitchen, 3-Car Garage. The Primary Bedroom features a walk-in closet! Sitting Room. Finished basement leads right out to the Pool and Hot Tub on a large, premium, private, wooded lot! Near Lake Norman, Shopping and Interstate Access are within minutes of this fine home. Showings begin April 21, 2023.