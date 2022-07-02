 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $845,000

5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $845,000

This stunning, MOVE-IN READY, 5 BDRM, 4 BATH, Cul-de-sac home is nestled on a .71 acre lot in the prestigious Covington Estates at Lake Norman community. Step onto the covered front porch & enter the bright & airy 2-story foyer. Beautiful engineered wood floors on the main level along w/formal dining & separate living area/flex/office. Guest bedroom on main w/ walk-in closet & bathroom w/granite top & tile floor. Open floor plan features spacious living room w/gas log fireplace & kitchen includes breakfast area, large granite top island, gas stove, stainless hood, wall-mounted double oven, stainless Frigidaire refrigerator, subway tile backsplash & big walk-in pantry. Nice size loft/bonus area on 2nd level leads to massive Master Suite w/tray ceiling, 15'x11' sitting area & 3 walk-in closets. Gigantic Master Bath w/separate granite top vanities, tiled shower, garden tub & separate water closet. Public boat ramp is 0.7 mile away. Neighborhood boat storage may be available for a fee.

