Like new construction with a backyard POOL Oasis! Located in the desirable Estates at Covington- Lake Norman subdivision on a .45 acre estate sized lot with pool, shed and fenced in backyard has it all. The Estates at Covington are located about 1 mile from the Burton Road boat launch in the heart of Denver, NC with the community featuring pool, clubhouse, and playground. This home features the large primary suite on main level, open concept lower level and a three car garage. Kitchen features a large granite island overlooking the family room, lots of counter space, butlers prep station and coffee prep station in between the kitchen and dining, gas cooktop, double ovens, stainless appliances, built-in microwave + walk-in super sized pantry. Prefinished hardwood flooring throughout main, tile floors + granite tops in all bathrooms. Oversized walk-in laundry upstairs. The home is an entertainer’s dream with two patios, storage shed + so much more!!
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $835,000
