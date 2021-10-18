So much to offer and all on one floor with this large ranch near Lake Norman with no hoa! Living room with stone fireplace. Covered front porch and 2 decks in the back. Lots of bonus rooms with lots of options. Come and see! This one could be your next home.
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck on the off ramp from Interstate 77 south to Amity Hill Road (exit 45).
- Updated
A Walkertown woman is facing an attempted murder charge after Statesville police said she ran over her boyfriend with a vehicle Friday morning.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
A 87-year-old Troutman woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
- Updated
Reps. Ted Budd (R-NC) and Patrick McHenry (R-NC) announced a $21.2 million competitive Department of Education grant for Iredell-Statesville S…
OLIN—Statesville (7-0, 5-0) brought an unbeaten record into Raider Ravine and walked out on Friday night with it still unblemished powering to…
- Updated
Other than getting in its own way on occasion, Statesville had no trouble making sure Homecoming was a success Monday night.
- Updated
A man who called for help for a stab wound ended up being tasered and arrested after authorities said he threatened first responders.
Iredell-Statesville Schools took a step towards changing its voting districts as it accepted one of the two maps presented on Monday night.
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.