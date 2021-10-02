 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $649,900

Simply Stunning full brick home, located on a large .75 AC lot with Lake Norman just around the corner. This lovely home gives you lots of room to spread out. There is a 2 story family room with a beautiful stone fireplace that flows into the breakfast and custom kitchen areas which overlooks the private back yard, with formal areas as well. Separate Living Room and Dining Room with Coffered ceiling offer a great place to entertain your guest. If you are looking for the elusive Primary Bedroom on the main, look no more. This is a real charmer located on a cul de sac street Professional measuring to be completed 9-22-2021.

