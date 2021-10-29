 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $645,999

5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $645,999

5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $645,999

Beautiful Custom All brick home w/2 story entry way and great room. Hardwood floors, custom granite, gas stove top with oven, formal living room, formal dining room with custom coffered ceilings and built in bookshelves including upgraded light fixtures. It has a floor plan w/ guest bed and full bath on the main level Luxurious master suite with double trey ceilings that is large enough for seperate sitting area along with a spacious masterbath w/dual sinks, garden tub, huge walk in closets containing his/her space. Upstairs also contains jack and jill bathroom connecting 2 large secondary bedrooms. Laundry room located upstairs with built in cabinets, 3 car side load garage with irrigation system and new hotwater heater. Dual climate control for convience of cooling/heating entire home. Large deck overlooking a private wooded backyard. Located in desirable Sailview Lake Community of Lake Norman.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert