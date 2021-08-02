5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $639,900

VACANT! Beautiful brick two story home in desirable Sailview in Denver! Be greeted by spacious foyer and formal dining room and office upon entry. Leads to beautiful living room with tall ceilings. Love to cook and entertain in this gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops. Downstairs also has a full bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs, has three additional secondary bedrooms, one with direct access to one of two upstairs full bathrooms. Grand owners suite with large walk in closet! Private backyard is great for weekend BBQs. Take a tour today!