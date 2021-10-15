Need a lot of space? This one could be for you. 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in this beautifully landscaped Lake Norman Neighborhood. Entertaining on the main level is easy with an open floor plan and a gourmet kitchen featuring a double oven, all SS appliances, granite countertops, and a large island. The kitchen also hosts a home office area or virtual school desk. The primary bedroom has an office nook and the 3rd-floor bonus room can support a remote lifestyle. Recreation at its finest on the lake, with boat storage in the neighborhood and a boat ramp around the corner for outdoor adventure. Check out the video walk-thru! For a private showing, call Brandon at 828-308-2441
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000
