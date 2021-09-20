HERE IT IS!!!! Deeded Lake Access comes with this Very Nice Large 5 br 3 bth mobile home. The property is fully fenced. Relax and kick up your feet, in the privacy of your quiet back yard on your 20 X 10 back deck with tons on Landscaping upgrades. Or stroll down to the Great Community Deeded Lake Access on Lake Norman several lots down. Great for swimming, fishing, Kayaking, Paddle boarding etc... Split Bedroom Plan, Master bath has dual sinks, tub and separate shower. Newly painted Kitchen cabinets and bathroom. Unwind in front of the Wood burning fireplace in the living room. The home has an open plan, while at the same time offers the split bedroom plan if you just want some privacy. Home has been well taken care of. Conveniently located with quick access to Hwy 16. Home has been rented for the past few years to the same tenants and well taken care of.
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $210,000
