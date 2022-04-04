Incredible luxury custom home located in Norman Pointe, tucked away near Lake Norman. A stately exterior with timeless, crafted details coordinates with the interior of this castle-like home. Two story great room with stone gas fireplace is open to screened-in porch and gourmet kitchen. Kitchen includes Jenn-Air gas range with griddle/grill, double wall ovens, built-in microwave and oversized granite island opening to breakfast area. Custom wood beams, coffered and lighted tray ceilings, beautiful hardwoods, and custom painting are just some of the impeccable features. Owner's suite on main level with walk-in tiled shower, jetted tub and dual vanities. Three bedrooms upstairs, oversized bonus room and wet bar for entertaining. Fully finished walkout basement with 2nd kitchen, bedroom, full bath, media, exercise and storage rooms. Enjoy a swim in your oversized custom saltwater pool and sunbathe on the platforms or relax in the hot tub and unwind. 3-car sideload garage/fenced yard Pilar Carroll at 704-966-9508 (text/call) or at pilarc@lakenormanrealty.com https://hd.pics/517196
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,595,000
