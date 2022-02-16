SIMPLY GORGEOUS ESTATE HOME on nearly 1.25 acre double lot with separate garage structure and beautiful new in-ground Gunite salt-water pool with travertine surround, hot tub, and fire pit! This house has all the upgrades you would expect in an executive home! Gorgeous kitchen with high-end cabinets and stainless appliances, enormous kitchen island with granite counters. First floor owners suite with elegant master bath and custom walk-in closet. First floor office that could double as another first floor bedroom or nursery. 2-story great room with linear fireplace and floor to ceiling stone surround. Wood floors throughout main floor and most of the upstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 perfectly appointed baths upstairs. Large bonus/rec room over 3 car garage. 2nd Laundry room upstairs. Exterior garage building has 2 bays, one larger to accommodate a boat or larger vehicle. Garage building also contains pool bath and shower! 612 sf storage on second fl! Boat Storage lot in neighborhood.
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,395,000
