5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,050,000

Gorgeous Waterfront Property in the SAILVIEW Community. Enjoy the space in this large 5 Bedroom Brick Home. Your cook will appreciate the Huge Island with Prep Sink, ample storage with Pantry, Maple Cabinetry & Quartz Counters. The Sunroom adds options to Entertainment Space leading out to the balcony for grilling and chilling. Expand the entertaining to the Great Room featuring a Gas Log Fireplace for those cooler Southern days. Formal Living & Dining rooms. Primary Bedroom features 2 large Walk-in Closets and a Beautiful Bath with Large Shower. Media/Bonus Room upstairs and a enormous Rec Room downstairs with large Storage/Utility room. Professionally installed landscaping includes several areas created to include the Patio, outdoor Bake Oven, Firepit area, Waterfall & pond and access to Launch your Kayaks! Deeded Boat Slip included next to Clubhouse with Pool, Tennis & Volleyball