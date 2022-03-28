Amazing Opportunity to own this Gorgeous Waterfront Property in the Sailview Community with the extra lot that can be built upon or sold down the road! Plenty of space to spread out with 5 Bedrooms, Sunroom, Media Room and a huge Rec Room on the lower floor. Your cook will enjoy the large Kitchen, maple cabinets with under & above Lighting and huge island. Kitchen is open to the Great room with a Gas Log Fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Formal Dining room adds additional space for entertaining. Amazing Storage room on lower floor. Enjoy the privacy with these two lots, mature landscaping includes azaleas, rhododendrons, Japanese Maple, Magnolias. Several areas created include the patio, outdoor Bake Oven, Firepit area and get ready to launch your kayaks! Deeded Boat slip included!
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
The cause of an inmate’s death at the Iredell County Detention Center remains undetermined after an autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the…
A woman is facing an assault charge following a shooting Friday afternoon.
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is hono…
The song “Closing Time” by Semisonic is a favorite of Jon Nobinger, who knows that when he sang it at karaoke at Fourth Creek Brewing Co. over…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 13-19.
Three Iredell County high school students, Jaira Pyrant and Aida Saake, both ninth graders at South Iredell and Scarlett Houser, a 10th grader…
The 2045 Land Development Plan was once again a hot topic as concerns from the public, business and government interests came into conflict at…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots …