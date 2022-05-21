5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,599,000

VISIT 320DELBURG.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION Gorgeous to be built plan by award winning Plattner Custom Builders. Thought and purpose went into every detail of this plan to maximize its size and beautiful location. Owner's suite on main with close by laundry. Open kitchen and dining to living room makes for perfect entertaining complimented by a lounge area with wet bar. Sliding doors from multiple sides leads to a large covered veranda that overlooks deep, beautiful wooded view. Upper level features three bedrooms each with its own full bathroom as well as a sizable loft and separate office. Separate garage has a breezeway connection for cover and features a highly flexible finished upstairs space with full bathroom and secondary kitchen that can be utilized as a guest suite, studio or even rentable apartment. Enjoy this incredible combination of a charming, updated neighborhood, proximity to downtown Davidson, Lake Norman and the many surrounding restaurants and attractions.