5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,000,000

THIS IS IT! Custom, FULL BRICK HOME nestled on a quiet street in BEAUTIFUL Anniston in DAVIDSON! Hard to Find Walk-Out Basement. And yes!!! An Athletic SALT WATER POOL with barstools and sundeck/tanning ledge!! Luxury Plank Floors, Plantation Shutters, Carpet & Tile are found throughout the home. Stunning chef’s kitchen, large island, gas range & large pantry! Primary bedroom ON MAIN, walk-in closet, stand alone shower & soaking tub! Drop Zone & Laundry Room conveniently located by garage entrance! Fantastic see through fireplace~enjoy from the great room & dining room! Office has custom built ins & vaulted ceiling! Upstairs opens to LOFT w/STUDY work zone, LRG BONUS/MOVIE RM/Bedroom option. 3 add’l BRs, 2 full baths incl. Jack & Jill with BARN DOORS. HUGE BASEMENT has Bedroom, FULL BATH, exercise room & recreation room~TONS OF STORAGE! Enjoy entertaining/relaxing by the pebble-tech heated pool/spa and sitting by the fire pit. Pool is 4 ft on each end and 6 ft in middle. Iredell taxes!