Beautiful, custom built, new construction home located in the prestigious Oaks at Rock Barn. This home includes 5 bedrooms (one large enough to serve as a recreation room), 4 full bathrooms, a large open concept living room and kitchen, a dining room, a spacious foyer, a 3-car insulated garage and 2,032 SF basement with plumbing & stud walls for future improvements. The primary bedroom and an additional bedroom as well as laundry facilities are located on the main level. An additional primary bedroom & bath as well as 2 additional bedrooms are located on the upper level. Picture your family together in the large open kitchen and living area featuring quartz countertops, large island and breakfast nook which opens onto the large Trek decking overlooking the babbling creek and private wooded area in your backyard. Kitchen appliances are included and currently has an induction stove top. A gas line is installed if the new owner would prefer a gas range in the future. Pictures added soon.
5 Bedroom Home in Conover - $859,000
