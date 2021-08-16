5 Bedroom Home in Conover - $439,000

Welcome home to this immaculate, well-maintained 2-story home w/basement in the desirable LEcho Park & Shuford school system. 5 bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms w/ add'l room in basement could be 5th bdrm. You will enter into a grand 2 story foyer w/ formal dining room to one side. Living room w/natural gas fireplace & screened porch, perfect spot for coffee in the morning or large 10x30 back deck great for entertaining. Eat-in kitchen w/pantry, double oven/cook top & granite countertops. Large laundry room w/laundry chute & stairs to unfinished bonus room(347sqft). Main level Owners suite w/dbl vanity sinks, shower & jacuzzi tub & walk-in closet. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms w/large closet space & bathroom. Partially finished basement features a family rm w/bar area, add'l room & full bathroom & a workshop. Bonus features include oversized garage(614sqft), new roof '17, new furnace '16 & HVAC units ('14 & '16), security system '20, central vac & 1 wi-fi garage door opener & thermostat. You do not want to miss the chance to make this your next Home, schedule a showing before it's too late!