Beautifully renovated home in the desirable Lecho Park Neighborhood. Enter into stunning 2 story foyer with dinning room to one side. Wood floors throughout most of main level. 2-story living room with natural gas fireplace and open to kitchen and breakfast nook. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level. Beautiful large primary bedroom with access to the back deck, double vanity in bathroom, tub and shower. Upstairs in 3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms and a bonus room along with a Jack/Jill bathroom. You will spend lots of time outside enjoying the spacious deck and the in-ground pool & hot tub. New heater so you'll be able to enjoy longer!! Sellers plan to leave pool chairs with pool equipment. Hot water heater replaced 2 years ago. You do not want to miss the chance to make this your next Home!!
5 Bedroom Home in Conover - $385,000
